Garrett man arrested after crashing vehicle

OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was arrested Friday evening after wrecking a vehicle in Oakland.
The county sheriff's office said Jeffrey David Baier, 49, was driving despite a suspended license and no insurance when he struck a street sign in the area of 100 S. Third St.
Baier, of Oakland, was also carrying a small amount of heroin, police said.
Baier was awaiting a bond hearing Friday morning. He was being held at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.