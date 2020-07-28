CUMBERLAND — An Accident man was jailed following a late Monday traffic stop on Interstate 68 after he allegedly ran from Cumberland Police.
Jonathan Ray Cook, 34, was arrested a short time later when officers located him in the Greene Street area. He was arrested without incident and found in possession of suspected heroin, police said.
Police also allegedly found a handgun inside his vehicle.
Cook was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and other charges.
He remained jailed Tuesday awaiting an appearance in district court.
