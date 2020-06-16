OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was arrested Monday after methamphetamines were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Oakland, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.
Michael Lynn Park II, 31, of Oakland was being held on $2,500 bond Tuesday in the Garrett County Jail on charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Deputies said the traffic stop occurred on Fourth Street and a K-9 was used to search the vehicle.
