OAKLAND — An Oakland man remained jailed without bond Thursday on numerous drug charges, including importing fentanyl into the state, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.
Brett Wayne Fratz, 42, was originally arrested following a Dec. 10 investigation where he was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Deputies said Fratz transported fentanyl into Garrett County from West Virginia. The additional felony charge of importing the drug was added Wednesday.
He was being held in the Garrett County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.