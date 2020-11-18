OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was arrested Wednesday when drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle following a traffic stop on Underwood Road.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Blake Westley Dever, 26, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Garrett County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
Police said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.
