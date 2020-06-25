Garrett man gets 20 years for 2019 assault

OAKLAND — An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Thursday following a July 2019 domestic incident at a Steyer Mine Road Home.
Cody Andrew Upole, 27, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree assault and eight years of the sentence were suspended by Judge Ray Strubin, according to Lisa Thayer Welch, Garrett County state's attorney. He will be on probation for five years following his release from prison.
Upole was arrested by deputies from the Garrett County Sheriff's Office who had responded to investigate reports of a woman on a porch screaming for help.
The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries she "described as torture and beatings that occurred in Upole's residence," according to the state's attorney's office.
