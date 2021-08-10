KITZMILLER — A Kitzmiller man died Monday following a vehicle accident on Maryland Highway in Garrett County.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Toby William Upton, 39, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle near the intersection of Maryland Highway and Kitzmiller Road and attempted to pass a passenger vehicle traveling west driven by Zachary Johnson, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia.
Deputies said Upton clipped the vehicle, lost control and traveled across the east lane into a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died at Garrett Regional Medical Center.
Johnson was not injured.
Deputies said the accident remains under investigation.
