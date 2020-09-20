police lights

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — A Garrett County man was killed Friday evening when a car hit the lawn mower he was riding, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.

Freeman Eckenode, 61, of Mountain Lake Park, died at Garrett Regional Medical Center following the 7:40 p.m. accident at the intersection of Oakland Drive and Pensinger Boulevard.

Police said Eckenode's John Deer mower was struck from behind by a 1999 Toyota Camry being driven east by Harold Fike of Oakland.

Investigation of the accident is continuing, police said.

