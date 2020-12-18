OAKLAND — Garrett County government and health officials outlined the ways the county has adapted and responded to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual forum.
Commissioner Paul Edwards, county Health Officer Bob Stephens, Superintendent Barbara Baker, Sheriff Rob Corley, emergency management Director John Frank and Garrett Regional Medical Center President Mark Boucot answered some commonly-asked questions over the course of three videos that were posted to social media Friday morning. Through the wide-ranging conversation, they covered everything from masks and public health measure enforcement to vaccines and details about tests and schools.
The county health department reported 1,324 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 32 cases and two deaths since last reporting totals Wednesday.
On the subject of ongoing free COVID-19 testing offered at the McHenry business park, the hospital “carried the lion’s share for a long time,” Stephens said of testing in the community. They did a “tremendous job,” he said, but the recent surge has necessitated the free testing’s availability.
Stephens explained the difference between the available types of tests, and how they work. Antibody tests identify whether you’ve had an infection, and won’t detect anything until several weeks post-illness.
Rapid tests “really should only be used for diagnostic purposes,” Stephens said, and with a doctor’s order so folks can know to isolate themselves and notify anyone they may have been in contact with. They return results in minutes, he said. They do, however, present some issues with false negatives.
PCR tests, Stephens said, are what health officials recommend if someone’s rapid test returns negative, but they have COVID-like symptoms. They are molecular tests that take a bit more time to process, “but are much more accurate,” and “really are the gold standard,” as they work well regardless of whether a person is symptomatic, Stephens said.
All tests at the Bumblebee Road center are PCR tests, Stephens said, “and that’s where people should go if they want to travel, if they want peace of mind.”
Boucot said the hospital, which was treating 16 COVID-19 patients Friday, is testing based on doctors’ orders, as they legally must report results back to a physician. They are most readily available on Wednesday afternoons, he said, though no one would be turned away at any point.
Corley weighed in on Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders regarding compliance task forces to check on cooperation with mask-wearing and other public health measures.
Local law enforcement “came up with a plan of education versus citation,” the sheriff said, because the court closures necessitated by the pandemic seemed like they could create a situation where a large backlog of paperwork and cases accumulated rapidly.
“When this initially took off, we were getting a lot of complaints from individuals, back earlier in the year, not necessarily businesses, but individuals pertaining to them walking into stores and not wearing masks,” Corley said.
While mask wearing “was met with some resistance” initially, Corley said, that seems to have declined of late. Deputies are finding that when they do see cases of non-compliance, he said, it turns out most often that the person in question has forgotten their mask. Some businesses, he said, “have gone above and beyond their duty” to provide folks with masks, too.
“The community is really getting together a lot more than they were earlier in the year to prevent the spread,” he said.
One can be cited but not arrested for not wearing a mask, Corley said. They have not yet written a citation to that end, he noted, but would for someone who “blatantly disregarded” the order and refused to wear a protective covering.
Baker commended school system staff for their work throughout the pandemic, and noted they all want to see a return, and soon.
All told, “I think we’re holding our own with what’s called the red phase of virtual learning,” she said, but daycare and connectivity issues remain a concern. They’ve created a virtual help desk for families, she noted, which will be available as long as virtual learning continues.
The board has asked to look at trend data rather than information from the last few days, Baker said, to minimize risk for staff and students. They will be fully virtual through at least the end of January, she said, but continue to work on ways to get everyone back in the classroom.
“We want to get everyone back very badly,” she said.
