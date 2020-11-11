OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to pause in-person learning and resume virtual instruction until at least Dec. 10 after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
School officials said the number of school system employees and students required to quarantine or isolate because of possible COVID exposure also factored into the decision.
Students will move to virtual instruction beginning Thursday.
The school system also canceled in-person extracurricular activities, athletic events and practices.
The school system reported Tuesday that five individuals in schools in the southern part of the county had tested positive for the virus.
Officials said the board would decide Dec. 8 whether to continue with remote learning or transition back to in-person instruction.
"We are well aware that this will be difficult for some families, especially those with poor internet connectivity, to manage," read a news release.
Countywide, there were 235 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the county health department.
