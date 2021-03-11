OAKLAND — The CVS Pharmacy in Oakland is one of 37 sites to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations as early as March 14. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking March 13 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.
Vaccines will be available to individuals who meet state eligibility criteria as well as K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.
Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more store locations in more Maryland communities.
