OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials said Monday they’re preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 75 and over after making progress vaccinating essential medical and public safety personnel.
“The vaccine is our best chance at ending the pandemic,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “The new year has brought the incredible opportunity to begin safely creating community-wide immunity to this terrible virus. Being vaccinated protects you, it protects the people you love, and it protects all of the Garrett County community.”
The county had 1,515 cases of COVID-19 Monday and 52 deaths attributed to it or its complications. The county’s positivity rate was 11.9%, compared to the state average of 9.5%
Health officials said an announcement will be made when the process begins. The vaccinations will be free and by appointment. Proof of age and residency will be required.
The vaccine available is the Moderna mRNA formulation. Anyone receiving this vaccine will receive a second dose in 28 days to gain full immunity. An appointment for a second dose will be arranged during the initial appointment.
The vaccine has shown promising results during clinical trials with minimal side effects for most people. The trials have demonstrated 94.5% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection after the second dose is administered.
