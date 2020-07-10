OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials reported COVID-19 cases Friday at two long-term care facilities.
The cases involve two employees at Goodwill Nursing Home and Assisted Living in Grantsville and a resident of Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, the county health department said in a news release.
Health officials said one of the Goodwill employees is a female county resident in her 40s. The other employee lives in a surrounding county and was not added to the county case total, which is 21.
The facility's staff members were tested this week, one of the steps in Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to relax restrictions in place at state nursing homes.
The Dennett Road resident is a female in her 90s who has no symptoms, according to the release. She has been isolated at the facility.
