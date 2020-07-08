Garrett reports first rabies case of 2020

ACCIDENT — A feral cat that attacked an unvaccinated outdoor cat in the Accident area tested positive for the rabies virus, the Garrett County Health Department reported on Wednesday.
It's the first laboratory-confirmed rabies case in Garrett County in 2020.
Health officials said the property owner witnessed the attack, and later observed aggressive behavior from the feral cat, followed by lethargic and neurological behaviors.
The unvaccinated cat was later euthanized because of its direct exposure to the virus. Both cats had kittens that were removed from the property by animal control.
Health officials said the property owner also had direct exposure from a bite by a kitten and began post-exposure treatment.
