Garrett reports sixth COVID-19 case

OAKLAND — A sixth Garrett County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Friday.
The woman in her 80s has no symptoms, and was recently released from an Allegany County facility with a known coronavirus outbreak, said a press release from the Garrett County Health Department.
The new case was the county's second of the week. A case announced Wednesday was the first since April 6 and was also linked to an Allegany County facility.
“The two new positive cases this week should serve as a reminder to all of us that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany County. “Although the governor has begun to loosen a few restrictions, we need to be vigilant about continuing the measures and practices that have helped keep the numbers low in Garrett County.”
Of the county’s positive cases, three have recovered, one is over the infectious period and continues to recover at home and two are isolating at home, health officials said. Only one of the patients required hospitalization.
Another 294 residents have tested negative for the virus.
