Garrett residents face drug charges

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — Two Garrett County residents were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when police served a warrant at an E Street home in Mountain Lake Park, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.
Michael Shawn Dixon, 23, and Makayla Marie Lloyd, both of Mountain Lake Park, were charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of controlled dangerous substance administration equipment and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said an unspecified quantity of controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Additional charges against Dixon and Lloyd, who both remained jailed Wednesday at the Garrett County Detention Center, were pending, police said.
