OAKLAND — More than 120 people attended a recent tribute to the longest public worker strike in U.S. history.
Residents of Garrett and Allegany counties and supporters from across the state gathered June 8 at a ceremony to dedicate a state historic road marker commemorating the 1970 Garrett County Roads Workers Strike.
The strike started April 7, 1970, after two of three Garrett County commissioners fired 139 roads workers.
The workers had gone on strike to protest the commissioners’ refusal to recognize their affiliation with Local 1834 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Roads workers mobilized politically.
In November 1970, they helped to elect three Democrats to the county commission, an unprecedented event in a county that has never seen a majority vote for a Democrat for the U.S. presidency.
On Nov. 19, the newly elected leaders recognized the union, ending the conflict.
Letters to the state’s historical trust from dozens of Western Maryland residents supported the marker, which was sponsored by the Western Maryland AFL-CIO.
The marker is located outside the Garrett County Roads Department administrative offices at 2008 Maryland Highway (state Route 135).
Peter Kurtze, who directs the state’s historical road marker program, said he had never seen an individual sign garner as much support.
Len Shindel, a retired Baltimore steelworker now living in Garrett County, coordinated the marker campaign.
Jody Oliver, an Allegany County resident and executive director of the Western Maryland Central Labor Council, chaired the dedication ceremony.
Oliver, an AFSCME member, worked with AFSCME Council 67’s President Glen Middleton, based in Baltimore, to plan the event.
Paul Edwards, chairman of the Garrett County Board of Commissioners, who had endorsed the road marker in a letter to the state, welcomed attendees.
“History is what defines a place and gives it its character,” said Edwards.
“I was a high school social studies teacher for 10 years and was born and raised here. I knew about the strike, but not about the details,” said Edwards. “Shame on us for not telling this story and thanks to everyone who helped make this marker possible.”
Cumberland resident John Gates, a former AFSCME representative, recalled his days, after the strike, representing the Garrett County roads workers.
In 1990, Gates helped organize a gathering at Wisp resort to commemorate the strike, working with the county’s roads workers local union president, late Kitzmiller resident Cathy Lyons.
Gates paid tribute to Lyons, saying she was “little in stature, but big in commitment.”
Gates reminded attendees the Garrett County strike was preceded only two years before by the Memphis sanitation workers strike, led by AFSCME, and the assassination there of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Dr. King was in Memphis because the civil rights movement and the labor movement were working together,” said Gates.
Like the Memphis strike, the Garrett County strike has assumed and deserves national recognition, he said.
Gates said he was saddened that the late Ray Metz, a former AFSCME leader from Midland, was hospitalized and could not attend the event.
Metz, who organized AFSCME’s first highway department local in LaVale, volunteered his time on weekends to help organize the Garrett County roads workers.
“Ray is excited by the time, effort and dedication that went into the road marker and the history project,” said Gates.
The anti-union commissioners, said Shindel, “may have thought they could divide workers from each other, from their wives and from AFSCME.”
Their plans “imploded,” he said.
The men traveled to the county’s far-flung garages to strategize.
Their wives, he said, conducted sit-ins at the county courthouse, wrote letters to the editor and distributed food and clothing.
And AFSCME Council 67 helped workers survive the long ordeal.
“On July 10, 1970, union members in Baltimore, men and women, black and white, young and old, loaded cars with clothing and food and traveled to Hagerstown and Cumberland. By the time they got to Oakland, the caravan had picked up 200 cars,” said Shindel, who is currently writing a book on the strike and its aftermath.
“From this day on, let’s never travel another mile of road or traverse one of the great bridges built by today’s roads department workers without thinking of the courage of the men and families who fought for a voice on the job back in 1970,” said Shindel.
Members of the 1970 Garrett Roads Strikers Family Group are planning to host a discussion on the strike during the county’s sesquicentennial celebration next year.
The group can be contacted at 301-334-4034.
A website on the strike is posted at www.garrettroadstrike.com.
