CUMBERLAND — Garrett County Public Schools may see improvements in its funding arrangement for future construction projects.
A bill that would reduce the cost of school construction projects in the county passed the Maryland General Assembly in the recent shortened legislative session. The session ended in March, three weeks early, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The bill is awaiting Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.
Under current law, Garrett County is required to pay half of any projects under a 50/50 state-county cost-sharing formula.
“As it is now, Garrett County can’t do much,” said Sen. George Edwards. “With the 50/50, they can’t afford it ... they are trying to do things piece by piece.”
With the new bill, Garrett County would be eligible for a funding split that requires the state to pay 89% while Garrett pays 11% of any new project.
“It’s very beneficial to Garrett County,” said Edwards.
Under the new provision, a county that is in the bottom quantile — the lowest 25% of residents based on median household income — and currently has a 50/50 state-county split for school construction projects, may use the project ratio of a neighboring county. Garrett would be able to use Allegany County’s arrangement, which is an 89/11 split.
Edwards said there are only five counties that meet that criteria. If a county borders more than one county, it may take the ratio of the county that has the highest split favorable to the state.
Edwards said the new arrangement could make it feasible for some upgrades at schools to move forward.
“And if we can get some of these projects going, the construction will help the economy speed up once the coronavirus is under control,” said Edwards.
Del. Wendell Beitzel said the measure is helpful since Garrett County has a $20 million cap on its bonding capacity for school construction projects, limiting the size of any projects it pursues. He said under the 50/50 ratio, one project could use up the available funding.
“George (Edwards) did a tremendous job on it,” said Beitzel. “Garrett County does have some needs. It’s something that we have been working on for a number of years, but George seems to get more cooperation and has better understanding of this issue.
“There was a new $2.2 billion bill on school construction. He was able to work with his colleagues. George got this amendment added to the bill. He did a super job there. Gov. (Larry) Hogan has indicated he will sign it. But everything has been delayed by the coronavirus.”
