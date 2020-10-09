OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools on Friday said a person within the system has tested positive for COVID-19.
It's the first case within the school system, though a news release from GCPS didn't identify whether the individual was a student or staff member, or the location involved. The individual is out of the building and quarantining, according to the release.
"Through collaboration with the Garrett County Health Department and contact tracing, it has been determined that no close contact of any student or staff member has occurred in this case," read the release.
The school system said it was following its plan for a positive case, which includes sanitizing, informing families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact and supporting the affected family.
The Garrett County Health Department will notify anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes, according to the school system.
The health department reported one new case Friday, a woman in her 40s who was experiencing symptoms. She was isolating at home, health officials said.
The county has had 77 cases of COVID-19.
Allegany County
Allegany County added 17 COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its cumulative total to 521.
The county health department said the latest cases involve two females and two males in their teens, two women and a man in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, two men and a woman in their 50s, a woman and man in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Thirty-nine county residents were isolating with a COVID-19 diagnosis, health officials said.
At least 19,017 county residents have been tested for the disease, with 18,496.
