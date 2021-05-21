OAKLAND — Garrett County Public School students age 12 and above can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at upcoming clinics to be held at the two high schools.
Students must be accompanied by their parent/guardian and should use the links below to register for the clinic.
• May 25, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Northern High School gymnasium, https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/3061609192.
• May 27, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Southern High School gymnasium, https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0239916060.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine is available for people 12 years and older with a 21-day waiting period between the first and second dose. From the first vaccination to two weeks from the second dose would take 35 days to be considered fully vaccinated.
