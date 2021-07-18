OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is committed to returning all students back to in-person learning and does not intend to provide a virtual option this fall.
GCPS will provide full in-person instruction five days a week with normal school operating hours and full access to campuses and facilities.
School officials will continue to collaborate with the Garrett County Health Department to ensure the safety of students and staff. All health and safety protocols that are in place at the time of the return and throughout the school year will be followed.
A formal reopening plan in accordance with the Maryland State Department of Education guidance will be posted for public feedback before it is finalized.
Students who are returning from parent home instruction, those who are attending from another school system or those entering prekindergarten and kindergarten for the first time can be enrolled.
Visit the GCPS website to begin the process of registration for the 2021-22 school year or call the Office of Student Services at 301-334-8926.
Students who were in the virtual learning model and those who returned to in-person learning in March are still enrolled in the school system.
