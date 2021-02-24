OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education voted Tuesday to extend the contract of Superintendent Barbara Baker until 2025.
Board members received a letter from Baker on Jan. 31 requesting that they consider giving her a new four-year contract.
The contract begins July 1 and runs through 2025, board member Matthew Paugh said. Only board Vice President Monica Rinker voted against the new contract.
“I want to sincerely thank the board for the opportunity to continue serving as superintendent. It has truly been an honor to serve here at county schools for the past 31 years and my five as superintendent,” said Baker. “I have enjoyed working with our employees, students, families and the community. There is a tremendous amount of work to be done, and I am committed to doing everything I can on behalf of each of those groups to recover from the pandemic and move our school system forward.”
Due in part to uncertainties regarding enrollment, to which funding is tied, Baker said she would accept a contract that does not include a salary increase or an increase to fringe benefits.
