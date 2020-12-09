OAKLAND — Spiking COVID-19 cases in Garrett County will keep county students out of the classroom into the new year.
The Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue a fully-virtual format through Jan. 26, the end of the first semester.
The school board will reevaluate plans, the availability of adequate staffing and county health metrics at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Allegany County’s Board of Education made a similar move Tuesday, voting to remain in a virtual format until January and reevaluate plans Jan. 12.
Garrett County had the state’s highest daily positivity rate Wednesday at 19.33%; the state average was 7.74%. The county health department reported 86 new cases and five deaths since last reporting totals Monday.
Board members first voted to pause in-person instruction Nov. 10.
At that time, school officials cited an increase in cases and the number of employees and students required to quarantine or isolate because of possible COVID exposure factored into the decision.
The county has had 1,130 cases and 14 people have died.
