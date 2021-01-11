OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education voted at Tuesday’s public meeting to remain in a virtual learning model until the county’s metrics are at a 5% or less positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 are at 15 or less over a consecutive two-week period.
Teachers will have the option to return to the classroom Jan. 19.
“We feel like we are right on the cusp of the vaccination and being in the next round of hopefully being able to vaccinate a majority of our employees,” said Barbara Baker, Garrett County Public Schools superintendent. “There’s a lot of research that indicates that our students don’t necessarily come down with it, and if they do it’s a mild case, but we also — to do in-person learning — have to have our teachers in person.
“We all want our kids back in-person learning, but, I think, at this time, it would probably be best if we remained virtual for at least a couple more weeks.”
Under the revised GCPS guidelines regarding metrics and phases, Garrett County is in the Red Phase when metrics show a positivity rate above 5% and a new case rate above 15 per 100,000 population over a two-week period. The Yellow Phase is when metics show equal to or less than a 5% positivity rate and between 5 and 14 per 100,000 new case rate for two consecutive weeks. The Green Phase is when the metrics show a positivity rate less than 5% and a new case rate less than 5 per 100,000 for two weeks.
In the Green Phase, GCPS can have in-person instruction based on the status of staff in isolation or quarantine.
Should in-person instruction resume, students who wish to remain fully-virtual may do so via the blue model.
The county is in a better position than it was when the board decided to go fully virtual in December, but not by much.
On Tuesday, the positivity rate in the county was 16.6% and the new case rate per 100,000 was 58.1, said GCPS board member Rodney Glotfelty.
“As the vaccinations program progresses in Garrett County, as more and more people get vaccinated — teachers get vaccinated — those rates are going to start plummeting,” said Glotfelty.
Monica Rinker, who voted against the proposal, asked Baker for more clarity on an approximate date for return.
Baker said principals would have some level of autonomy when deciding who comes back and when, but it would be more fluid and metric-based. They would, however, likely try to give a week for ramp-up time.
The board received public comment both in favor and opposed to sending students back to school in a full-time, in-person environment.
