OAKLAND — Eligible Garrett County residents hoping to secure a COVID-19 vaccination may not be able to get an appointment until March, health officials said Wednesday.
High demand for the vaccine and low supply have resulted in February appointments being booked, according to the county health department. March appointments weren't being scheduled Wednesday.
“We are glad that there is a high demand for the vaccine, but disappointed our supply remains low,” Health Officer Bob Stephens said. “When we are able to more accurately project our March supply of vaccine, we will be able to open up appointments and post the link for persons to register.”
That may come as early as next week. Availability will be announced on the health department’s website, Facebook page and through local media.
According to state data released Wednesday, 3,934 county residents (13.6%) have received a first dose of the vaccine and 1,351 (4.7%) have received both doses. The state average is 9.4% for the first dose and 3% for the second.
Community testing clinics continue Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park near the Garrett County Airport on Bumblebee Road. Testing can be scheduled by calling 301-334-7697.
“It’s important to continue to test for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone who tests positive, or if you have symptoms,” Stephens said. “We have shifted a lot of our resources to vaccinations, but it’s important that we keep a handle on where the county stands as far as the virus itself.”
The county has had 1,823 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths linked to the virus or its complications.
Allegany postpones clinic
The Allegany County health officials said Wednesday a vaccination clinic scheduled Thursday in Rawlings was being postponed because of inclement weather.
"Individuals with appointments on that day will be notified and their appointments moved to Friday, February 12 at the same time," read a media release from the Allegany County Health Department. "Friday’s appointments will continue as planned. If you have an appointment on Friday, please arrive at your scheduled time."
The county reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two deaths linked to the virus, raising cumulative totals to 6,333 cases and 193 deaths.
According to state data, 8,110 Allegany County residents (11.5%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,048 (2.9%) have received both doses.
