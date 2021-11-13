CUMBERLAND, Md. — Garrett County and far western Allegany County could receive its first measurable snowfall this weekend as a cold front teams with lingering precipitation in Mountain Maryland and surrounding areas.
“In the high country of Garrett County, there could be snow showers and rain and possibly some heavy snow showers midday Saturday,” said Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist at Accuweather headquarters at State College, Pennsylvania.
Smerbeck said the weather system could also deliver a band of snow showers early to mid-afternoon Sunday followed by lake effect snow showers descending on the higher elevations overnight Sunday into Monday.
“There is a potential for one to two inches of snow before the system begins lifting away Monday afternoon,” Smerbeck said.
Hagerstown Almanack prognosticator Chad Merrill said snow showers could occur west of Dan’s Mountain before fading early Sunday and giving way to a “fresh low pressure” that could deliver a snow covering across the county.
“Garrett County will likely see one to three inches while western Allegany County ends up with close to an inch,” said Merrill, who previously served as a forecaster with television stations in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Hagerstown.
Tim Thomas, National Weather Service observer in Cumberland, said the cold air combination and lingering precipitation “is not atypical for November in Garrett County.”
Thomas said Cumberland received 12.9 inches of snow last winter season and 31.2 inches in the winter of 2019-2020. He recorded 28 inches of snow in the 2018 winter season.
The National Weather Service calls for moderate temperatures and sunny conditions by mid-week.
