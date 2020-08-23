General surgeon joins Garrett Surgical Group

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomes board-certified general surgeon Jonathan E. Tannebaum to Garrett Surgical Group.
Tannebaum graduated from Jefferson Medical College and completed his surgical residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
He has worked as a general surgeon for 11 years at several hospitals, including Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, Warren General Hospital in Pennsylvania and, most recently, at Olean General Hospital in New York.
“As we continue to expand our communities’ access to quality care, it is an honor to welcome a new general surgeon, Johnathan Tannebaum, MD, to our medical staff,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care services and chief operating officer.
Tannebaum has a broad range of expertise in surgical procedures, including abdomen, breast, pediatrics, surgical critical care, surgical oncology, trauma, burns and vascular surgery as well as preoperative, operative and postoperative management.
He is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Prior to medical school, Tannebaum studied psychology and art therapy at George Washington University and worked as an art therapy intern at Northern Virginia Mental Health Institution and Charter Behavioral Systems of Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.