CUMBERLAND — Joseph P. George will be the newest Cumberland city councilmember.
George, a retiree of CBIZ Insurance Services, was picked from a field of 10 candidates to replace Seth Bernard, who stepped down from the council Sept. 7, officials said in a news release Thursday morning.
The appointment is expected to be finalized by vote of the council during a Tuesday meeting. He would be sworn in at that time.
“We are very pleased to announce that Joe George has accepted Council’s nomination to the open council seat,” Mayor Raymond Morriss said in the release. “We believe that Joe will bring a breadth of experience and quality leadership with him from his work experience and vast amount of community involvement that will greatly benefit the city, and we look forward to welcoming him to our team.”
George retired from CBIZ in October 2016 as president of the Select Service Division. He served 28 years with the company and is a Cumberland native, serving in a leadership role on numerous organizations and community service associations, according to the release.
Bernard announced Aug. 17 his intention to resign from council. A compliance manager for IBM, he cited the demands of his career and the responsibilities of family life as reasons for his decision.
