ELKINS, W.Va. — A Georgia man has admitted to a drug charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Kaleb Joseph Beals, 32, of Silver Creek, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to working with others to sell the drug from August 2018 to April 2019 in Hardy County.
Beals faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.
