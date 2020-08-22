ANNAPOLIS — Judge Jeffrey S. Getty, Circuit Court for Allegany County, has been named as the new administrative judge for Allegany County and for the Fourth Judicial Circuit (Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties), according to Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barber.
Judge Getty succeeds Judge W. Timothy Finan, who will retire in August after 33 years on the bench. Judge Finan has served as circuit administrative judge since November 2016, chief judge since 2009, and county administrative judge since November 2015. The appointment will be effective August 29, 2020.
Circuit administrative judges are responsible for the administration of the courts within the judicial circuit. County administrative judges oversee the administration of the court, budget and procurement functions, and trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.
“We are grateful to Judge Finan for his long and exemplary service to the Maryland Judiciary. He has served the people of Maryland with honor and distinction for over three decades, providing access to justice in the western part of our state and serving on multiple committees to improve the administration of justice in Maryland,” said Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Maryland Court of Appeals. “Judge Getty is wonderfully qualified to build upon Judge Finan’s accomplishments as Circuit and County Administrative Judge and provide fair, efficient, and effective justice under law for all who come before western Maryland’s circuit courts.”
Judge Getty was appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to serve as an associate judge at the Circuit Court for Allegany County on February 1, 2016. Upon joining the bench, he has served as a circuit representative, 4th Judicial Circuit, and a member of the Conference of Circuit Judges.
Judge Getty previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland from 1991 through 93. He served as a member of the Character Committee for the Third Judicial Circuit from 2007 through 2016. Judge Getty served 20 years as a partner at Geppert, McMullen, Paye & Getty, including serving as managing partner from 2010 through 2016.
Judge Getty earned a B.S.B.A in finance in 1978 from Georgetown University. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1987, where he was a member of the Law Review and the Heuisler Honor Society. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1988.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve in this dual leadership role,” said Judge Getty. “I thank Chief Judge Barbera for entrusting me to continue the tradition of thoughtful leadership and access to justice for the people of western Maryland and I thank my esteemed colleague, Judge W. Timothy Finan, for his leadership and wisdom over the years.”
Judge Getty is a member of the Allegany County Bar Association. He served on the Board of Directors of the Cumberland Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) from 1994 to 2002, and as chair from 2000 to 2002. He served as a member of the Cumberland Historic Preservation Committee from 1996 to 1999, and as chair in 1998. He also served from 2002 to 2012 as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Allegany County Library System, and as chair from 2005 to 2012. Judge Getty served from 2013 to 2014 as chair of the New Beginnings Strategic Planning Initiative, First Presbyterian Church, in Cumberland.
Judge W. Timothy Finan was first appointed to the District Court of Maryland in June 1987 by then-Governor William Donald Schaefer. He was elevated to the Circuit Court for Allegany County by then-Governor Parris N. Glendening in June 2002.
“Working in the Maryland Judiciary is the best job I have ever had,” said Judge Finan. “Then again, it’s the only job I’ve had for 33 years. My thanks and appreciation go to all my colleagues here at the court. I will miss them all tremendously.”
