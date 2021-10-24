FLINTSTONE — The spirit of Dr. Sean McCagh was readily apparent at the Ghouley Hooley Plunge on Saturday, both in the large crowd of folks gathered and in their many donations to a cause that meant much to him in life.
McCagh, a dermatologist and Cumberland native, died from COVID-19 complications earlier this year. Because he was the founder of the Hooley Plunge, organizers said in interviews ahead of the event, it was important to honor his legacy alongside the usual mission of fundraising for Special Olympics of Allegany County and other organizations that support individuals with developmental disabilities.
This year, by the day of the Plunge, more than $107,000 was raised, much of it in McCagh's memory. Organizer Becky McClarran said that more donations will continue to funnel in in the coming days and weeks. At the event Saturday, McClarran said she was still seeing donations come in via PayPal that morning.
The Hooley Plunge — Saturday's was the 18th — has raised more than $1.8 million, and the proceeds stay in Allegany County.
About an hour before the group began moving toward the banks of Lake Habeeb, Cory McCagh, owner of 1812 Brewery and one of Sean McCagh's three sons, said he was moved by the size of the crowd.
"It's been really cool to see, especially the amount of people that have come out and said 'You know, I probably would have come before, but this made it extra special,'" he said.
Cory McCagh said he and his brothers, Michael Lastig and Casey McCagh, took part in a fundraising competition that was Michael's design. As part of it, Cory said, if they raised a particular amount, he was supposed to wear a green Speedo for the Plunge. While they met that goal, Cory said, he was relieved that morning when Mike decided to wear the small suit instead.
"That was another pleasant surprise this morning," Cory McCagh joked. "I came down expecting to put it on, and it was already taken."
Terri McCagh, Sean McCagh's widow, agreed that it was moving to see all the folks assembled in support of the event her husband had initiated 17 years ago.
"That made it so bittersweet," Terri McCagh said. "Every year, I'm just amazed at how generous this community is. I always have such good memories of Sean on the night of the Hooley Plunge. He was always just so happy."
While it was much warmer Saturday than in March when the Plunge is typically held, Saturday's rain and wind made for a chilly day. The worst of the weather, however, broke about a half hour before participants started entering the water.
While not many wore Halloween costumes, the event was as festive as ever, with many groups clad in their own custom shirts. There was a healthy amount of orange and black among the typical green and gold.
Toward the end of the day, after the last wave of participants — consisting of much of the departed doctor's family and close friends — took to the water, McClarran likened her longtime friend's influence to a famous fictional character.
"On Star Trek, Captain Picard would always say to the second man 'Make it so,' and Sean was that for me," she said.
Jim Stafford of Alhambra Wamba Caravan 89, the Catholic mens group that organizes the event and of which McCagh was a member, said that the day was "exhilarating," as were the waters.
"It feels pretty nice. I mean, I've been in before when it was 14 degrees out," Stafford said. "At least the snow's not flying sideways and hitting us, and the sun came out a bit for us."
