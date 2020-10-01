Ginsburg death inspires voter drive

CUMBERLAND — While a voter registration drive last week didn’t see huge numbers of folks sign up, one of its organizers says it’s a sign that change is happening in the community nonetheless.
Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, local musician and activist Ian Robinson said that he immediately contacted friends of his, including fellow Pride Festival organizer and founder Jacqie McKenzie, about what they could do to honor her legacy.
“I saw that, and I immediately called a few friends who were big supporters … to check on them, and we discussed all the possible outcomes, what could happen and what can happen if they put another justice on the Supreme Court now or if they wait until after the election,” Robinson told the Times-News in a recent interview. “I wanted to make sure people knew what could happen if they put somebody else in, so I wanted to push hard for voting in November.”
With that in mind, they moved to host a voter registration drive last Thursday, which Robinson said went “better than expected.” While he said he hadn’t been hopeful about the turnout they’d receive, around 10 or 15 people ultimately came by to check on their registration or to sign up.
The importance of taking action, Robinson said, was galvanized in his mind last week when one of the three officers who shot Breonna Taylor multiple times, killing her, was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a nearby residence.
November’s election, he said, is “for the soul of the nation,” and its outcome will determine whether things will start to improve or worsen nationally for LGBTQ folks, minorities and other marginalized populations.
“I was just thinking of what I could do to help out,” Robinson said.
Robinson also said in follow-up comments that after the event, more people reached out to him to say that they’d been inspired to register and had done so even though they could not attend the drive in person.
“I think this was what our community needed to wake up a bit and pay attention to what’s going on,” Robinson said. “I believe the start was when we all went into quarantine but the catalyst was with this current BLM movement. There were a few people who were iffy on voting that had the ‘lesser of two evils’ mentality but we quickly changed them from not thinking just about the presidential election but on congressional, state and local elections.”
Photographer Aaron Frazier owns Incogneato Imagery, and hosted the drive at his studio on the downtown mall during last week’s farmers market. The decision to host, Frazier told the Times-News, was an easy one.
He’d have liked to have seen more youth turn out, Frazier said, but that wasn’t the case. Still, he said, he was happy to see people register regardless. Folks also stopped by to ask questions about the process, which was a good sign.
Frazier also said he’d like to see more local businesses take up an active role in supporting similar causes.
“I’m really bothered by the amount of businesses in our town that try and stay so disconnected, a ‘make-everybody-happy’ type of mentality,” Frazier said. “In order for our area to progress, businesses need to step up. They’re the first group of people who really need to step up and say ‘Hey, I’m tired of how things are. Things really need to change.’”
Frazier also said that businesses who do choose to be vocal in their support of chosen causes might not lose business, as they may fear. For him, he said, even if that were the case he’d conduct himself and his business the same way he currently does.
“I’ll survive. If a bigot or a racist doesn’t want to come to my business, good,” Frazier said. “I do take my personal beliefs and morals and make business decisions based on them. I feel like more businesses need to do that, stop compromising your morals and who you are for a dollar. And I get it, a lot of small businesses are struggling right now. But you’ll get your demographic.”
