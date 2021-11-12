Girl Scouts come together to support state park

FLINTSTONE — Girl Scouts of all ages came together at Rocky Gap State Park on Friday evening to do some of what they do best: Get involved in their community and cook out around a campfire.
In support of the “Save the Gap” campaign currently being held to discourage portions of the park’s land potentially being privatized, a few dozen Scouts and their parents gathered on the beach on the seasonally cool fall evening.
“Can any of you girls tell me why we’re here, other than your parents telling you you’re coming tonight?” Flintstone-area troop leader Jackie McFarland asked the assembled youth before delving into instructions.
“To save Rocky Gap,” one Girl Scout said.
McFarland asked how many kids came to the park during the summer to swim with their families, and lots of hands shot up.
“There are some people who want to take out this area and get rid of it and let people come and build whatever they want here, and I don’t think that’s a good thing,” McFarland said. “I think it’s important for you girls, too, when you feel really strongly about something, to come together and to take a stand and tell people that we don’t agree with it.”
McFarland then asked a second question of the Scouts: “Is there anybody here who thinks it’s a good idea to let them come and put buildings here?”
Nobody raised a hand.
With a bonfire burning brightly in a ring in the center of the beach, the Girl Scouts got to work on postcard writing. Some wrote by the light of lanterns placed on long wooden tables, while a few sat atop a lifeguard chair to pen their thoughts on the park.
Chassidy Redhead, a Girl Scout and an Allegany High School senior, said she and her sister Alyza Woods have a lot of happy memories tied to visits to Rocky Gap. While they worked on their postcards, the two reminisced about past visits.
Redhead recalled visiting the park for hiking, field trips, and swimming.
“I’m in marching band, too, and last year, because we couldn’t have it in a facility, we had our band banquet out that way, too,” Redhead said, gesturing toward the other end of the park. “I got my varsity letter and everything here, so that’s awesome.”
“It does kind of hurt that they want to take away this place that so many people enjoy,” Redhead said. “There’s not a whole lot to do in Cumberland. This is the one good place where you can go and hike and everything. It’s always been special.”
