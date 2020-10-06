CUMBERLAND — Myrtle Marie Merritt has had an unusually long and quaint life.
Born March 13, 1917, her father was an employee of the railroad and traveled each day to Evitts Creek by rail cart. Her mother, a homemaker, nurtured Merritt and her three siblings in a two-room home that still stands.
Raised on the outskirts of Cumberland, Merritt was a member of the very first graduating class of Fort Hill High School in 1937. “I was country folk, though,” said Merritt, “and I got bullied for my long hair that I plaited up.”
A lifelong resident of the Siebert community, better known now as Mexico Farms and Uhl Highway, Merritt’s entire family lives on the same street nowadays; her three children have homes nearby and her sister Grace, now in her 90s, lives next door. She has occupied her property for more than 80 years.
Married in 1941 to Charles Merritt, the couple lived in a two-room country cottage without running water or electricity. “We met at church.” said Myrtle, “He came across my white shoes and I told him ‘get your feet off of me,’ and that must have stuck with him because we started going together after that and never stopped.” Their modest wedding wasn’t followed by a honeymoon, said Myrtle. “We spent our wedding night going to work; Charles had a cat-eye shift at the Celanese and I had a babysitting job.
“I didn’t have any trouble living it, but life was harder back then,” Merritt said. She and her husband moved into their own two-room home and lived there for many years. “Our place was just a little thing,” said Merritt, “and when the cows came up at night, they would head bump the side of the house while we slept and shake the whole place.” Now converted to a shed, the structure is still in use.
However, as time went on and innovations became more affordable, the family built a larger home on their property and can remember when electricity from Cumberland was piped into their country abode. Soon after came the telephone, a “party line” that the Merritts and their neighbors shared.
Modern amenities reached Siebert slowly, though. “We didn’t get running water until 1961 when my youngest daughter was in the 11th grade,” Merritt said. In fact, the family had a television before installing indoor plumbing, having purchased one in 1953. The first couch that Myrtle and Charles had was the backseat of a car that they placed in the living room.
Myrtle’s life story harkens back to a time when people spent more time in their community. She was active in the District 16 Ladies Auxiliary for decades, volunteered on the canal boat tours in the 1960s and ‘70s, churned apple butter at the Davis Memorial Church, worked bingo events and was a member of the North Branch Homemakers.
“My life has been good,” said Myrtle, “but I’m not ready to go yet. I want to make it to 105!”
Charles, her husband, died three years ago at the age of 100. “I miss him, but here I still am,” Merritt said.
At the age of 103, Merritt still does her own grocery shopping, gets her hair done and cooks for herself.
“I behave myself,” she said.
In addition to raising her family and watching Cumberland change over the course of a century, she is well-known for her artistic endeavors as a knitter and painter. She’s dabbled in ceramics and continues to crochet, and her home is chock full of her unique creations.
“I guess I fancied myself an artist,” said Merritt while seated in front of a door that she painted herself.
And Merritt is funny, too. Celebrated by her family for her one-liners, she’s quick-witted and armed with an arsenal of jokes. In fact, after being interviewed she quipped, “Don’t put me in the paper ... I’ll ruin it!”
“I’ve seen so much,” said Merritt with a smile, “and I sure am glad to still be here.”
