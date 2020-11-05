CUMBERLAND — Despite a technical glitch leading to some confusion over the results in the race for Allegany County Board of Education, officials say the final numbers ultimately confirmed Crystal Bender, David Bohn and Tammy Fraley as the winners in Tuesday’s general election.
Bender, a newcomer, was the top vote-getter, with incumbents Fraley and Bohn placing second and third, respectively. Six candidates were seeking three open seats.
Veteran educator and incumbent Ed Root finished out of the running in fourth place, despite running third as initial ballots came in from the first two county voting centers. However, with six voting centers in place across the county, Root ultimately dropped into fourth place as the remaining voting centers delivered their numbers late Tuesday to the Allegany County Board of Elections on Kelly Road.
Confusion resulted when the Maryland Board of Election’s system failed to update the race totals on its website after receiving the votes from the first two voting centers, thereby showing Root in third place, apparently winning re-election. To add to the confusion, the state website indicted 100% of the vote was counted.
The numbers, with just two voting centers reporting, remained on the state’s website until nearly noon on Wednesday, causing confusion for those who visited the site.
According to Diane Loibel, Allegany County Board of Elections administrator, the transfer of the results data did not go through, resulting in the incorrect numbers appearing.
“(The state) really (wasn’t sure) why that utility window stopped from pushing the results to them,” Loibel said. “It stopped working for some reason. But they got it taken care of and the numbers now match.”
Due to the coronavirus, the state authorized closing the traditional precincts in favor of six voting centers located at Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and the County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
Since voters could cast ballots at any of the six centers, a breakdown based on precincts was not possible.
“Each voting center had every precinct in it,” Loibel said. “So the state won’t be releasing precinct level reporting. There isn’t a specific breakdown for vote centers because all 36 precincts were combined into six locations.”
Bender finished with 10,368 votes, Fraley had 9,970, and Bohn with 9,545. Root had 8,630 votes, Linda Widmyer finished fifth with 8,149 and Steve Lewis garnered 7,650 votes.
“I am very grateful for the support,” Bender said Wednesday. “I had a lot of people involved in the last few weeks helping to get my name out there. I was out and about putting signs and making myself available for questions. I think it’s what put me in first place. I’m just thankful for all those who voted and helped out.”
Bender will be sworn in in January.
“I’m excited to get started,” she said. “I do have, obviously, a lot to learn as far as procedures and policies within board. I’m told I will have some material to be reading over the next few weeks to get familiar with.”
Along with Fraley and Bohn, Bender will serve with Robert Farrell and Debra Frank.
“I have no previous relationships of any kind with any of the board members, so I think I can go in and start fresh with everyone from the beginning and hopefully have good relationships going forward. I’m looking forward to getting in there and getting to work,” Bender said.
