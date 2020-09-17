KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Schools opening has gone well, according to Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, despite one COVID-19 case at Burlington Primary School, which he identified as the first case in the county to be identified in a school setting.
Utilizing contact tracing and limited exposure, he said he hopes to keep COVID cases from growing.
County schools opened Sept. 8 and are in their second full week.
“We’ve had good reports across the board,” Ravenscroft said of the opening week that focused on orientation for students, parents and staff. “We are proud of our staff and students.”
He said that there are issues but that they will continue to work on them.
“We are working through different issues as they arise and hope to have more hotspots out soon and will share more once we have it,” Ravenscroft said.
In addition to the COVID report, Ravenscroft briefly discussed technology accessibility issues for virtual students. He pointed out that it is not just Mineral County that has connectivity issues. Students are having similar experiences across the state.
“If a student does not have the availability of the internet, there is nothing we can do,” he said.
