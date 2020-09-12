LAVALE — Horizon Goodwill Industries will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new LaVale store on Sept. 18.
The new store, located at 1236 National Highway, Suite No. 4, will feature a larger shopping space and a more accessible donation drop-off area. The store will also be the first to feature Horizon Goodwill’s new mission-related branding and graphics.
The goal of the new branding and graphics is to reinforce Horizon Goodwill’s mission of “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities” for people in the community by putting 90 cents of every dollar spent in stores back into its workforce development and human services programs.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to move into a new, expanded space and not only provide an enhanced shopping experience for our customers but also employment opportunities in the LaVale community,” Chris Kackley, Horizon Goodwill’s director of Retail Operations, said of the new store.
To ensure safe, physical distancing, customers will need to reserve shopping time slots at https://horizonlavalestore.eventbrite.com for the opening, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Additional COVID-related safety and health measures put into place for the new store include requiring staff and customers to wear masks or face coverings, sanitizing shopping carts and cleaning other high-touch surfaces continuously throughout the day, directional signage to assist customers with physical distancing of at least six feet throughout the store and plexiglass guards at each cash register to prevent the spread of germs during checkout.
Shoppers will also have the chance to enter a free raffle for a 42-inch flat screen TV and participate in drawings for Goodwill gift certificates.
The new store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The former LaVale store, located at 1313 National Highway, closed on Sept. 8. Those who wish to donate goods may bring their items to the new store.
Similar to other Horizon Goodwill stores and donation centers, the new LaVale store accepts the following items (in good/working condition): men’s, women’s, children’s and infants’ clothing and outerwear; accessories, such as shoes, belts, and handbags; linens and textiles (clean and stain-free); housewares; certain electronics (except televisions); arts and antiques; furniture; toys; books; and computers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.