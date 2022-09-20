CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan’s approval rating was markedly higher than that of President Joe Biden, and nearly doubled former President Donald Trump’s number, according to Goucher College Poll results.
The poll, conducted from Sept. 8 to 12, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents, from which 748 likely voters were identified, and results were released Monday.
It was funded and co-sponsored by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR.
The poll asked participants for “their views toward Gov. Larry Hogan, President Joe Biden, and former President Donald J. Trump.”
“Gov. Hogan continues to earn a solid approval rating from Maryland residents, effectively unchanged over the last eight years,” according to poll results.
“The Goucher College Poll has measured Hogan’s approval rating throughout his two terms in office," it stated and added that Hogan's highest approval rating of 71% "was earned in October 2020.”
While Hogan hasn’t confirmed plans for a White House run, the Goucher Poll results stated 62% of Marylanders approve of the job he is doing as governor, 28% disapprove and 8% say they don’t know.
Attitudes toward Joe Biden are divided as 48% of participants approve of the job he’s doing as president and 48% disapprove.
Former President Donald J. Trump is viewed favorably by 32% of the participants, whereas 61% percent view him unfavorably, according to poll results.
Gubernatorial race
"If the general election for Maryland governor were held today,” 53% of participants say they will vote for Democratic nominee Wes Moore and 31% for the Republican nominee Dan Cox.
Libertarian candidate David Lasher and Green Party candidate Nancy Wallace earn 4% and 2% of the vote, respectively, and 9% of the participating Maryland likely voters are undecided.
Additionally, 69% of likely voters who choose a candidate say they are “set on this candidate” and 28% say they could change their mind.
Other state races
For Maryland attorney general, 53% say they will vote for the Democratic nominee Anthony Brown, 31% for the Republican nominee Michael Peroutka and 15% are undecided.
In the state comptroller race, 48% say they will vote for Democratic nominee Brooke Lierman, 35% for Republican nominee Barry Glassman and 16% are undecided.
For U.S. Senate, 56% say they will vote for Democratic nominee Chris Van Hollen, 33% for Republican nominee Chris Chaffee and 8% are undecided.
Recreational marijuana
A referendum on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for individuals age 21 and older will also be on the ballot in November.
According to the poll, 59% of participants indicate they will vote in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana, 34% say they will vote against it and 7% are undecided.
“These attitudes closely align with those measured by the Goucher College Poll over the last decade,” according to the results.
Also, 62% of participants say if voters decide to legalize recreational marijuana, the state should expunge records of people charged with or convicted of marijuana use and/or possession crime and 29% say the state should not.
Roe v. Wade
Half of voters say the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “does not make them any more or less motivated to vote in the upcoming election” and 44% say it makes them more motivated to vote.
“There does appear to be a gender-based difference in motivation related to the overturning of Roe,” the poll states and adds that 49% of female voters say it makes them more motivated to vote compared to 38% of male voters.
Education issues
The participants were asked whether they agree or disagree with several statements about recent issues regarding K-12 schools:
• 68% agree that “schools should teach students about how racism exists in society and its institutions;” 27% disagree.
• 30% agree that “critical race theory, commonly referred to as C-R-T, is being taught in Maryland K-12 schools;” 44% disagree.
• 54% agree that “students should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend public schools;” 40% disagree.
• 69% agree that “parents should have a say over the curriculum or what is taught to students in K-12 schools;” 26% disagree.
