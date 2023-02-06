LONACONING — One by one, Gov. Wes Moore shook hands and talked with several volunteers inside the Good Will Fire Company station Monday.
Moore was in Lonaconing to get the latest information on the cause of a boil water advisory the town has been under for nearly three weeks after a turbidity problem.
The Maryland Department of the Environment lifted the notice shortly before Moore’s arrival at the station.
He thanked the volunteers for handing out cases of bottled water to area residents during the boil advisory.
“I appreciate you guys with all my heart,” Moore told them.
While in Lonaconing, Moore visited George W. Ternent & Sons hardware store with Jack Ternent, a third-generation owner, and his son Scott Ternent, the current business owner.
“I love seeing that hat,” Moore told Jack Ternent who was wearing a Vietnam Veteran cap.
Moore talked of the bad treatment many Vietnam Veterans received upon coming home after fighting in the war.
“You should have never gone through that,” said Moore, a veteran himself. “God bless you all.”
Jack Ternent praised the governor for his visit to the small town.
“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “Maybe he can help our community, which we need.”
Scott Ternent echoed that sentiment.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “We don’t see much of (officials from) down state.”
Moore also visited George’s Creek Florist, owned by Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn.
While at the shop, the governor answered questions from the Cumberland Times-News.
“I’m a huge fan of the mayor,” Moore said of Coburn and talked of the need for strong leaders, including the fire chief, local citizens and volunteers, during the water crisis.
“This is what community looks like,” he said.
Moore said he was humbled to see U.S., Maryland and Army flags line the street into Lonaconing to welcome him to the town.
“It was really touching,” he said.
The newspaper asked Moore for his stance on proposed trail development along the Wild Youghiogheny River in Garrett County.
The governor talked of the environment and natural resources as “some of our most cherished” assets.
“It’s our job to make sure they’re protected,” Moore said.
Moore also said he, his wife, and their two children are “settling in really well,” in their new home in Annapolis, and are actively looking for a family dog.
Coburn said he and other town officials were “very pleased” that the governor visited Lonaconing.
“He’s the peoples’ governor,” Coburn said.
“The last time we had a governor here was Parris Glendening in 1996,” Coburn said. “That was the year of the flood.”
