ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Justin Gregory to the Garrett County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Gregory is a solo practitioner at J. Gregory Law Firm, L.C. He is a general practitioner and has provided a broad range of services to both Maryland and West Virginia residents for nearly a decade. He has practiced in both circuit and district courts and has handled cases from traffic citations to capital offenses.
In addition to handling residential and real estate closings, estate planning and all matters of civil litigation, Gregory has also tried felony cases before a jury and has also handled cases involving attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. He also serves as the court auditor for the Circuit Court for Garrett County, is chairman of the Garrett County Property Review Board and president of the Garrett County Bar Association.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University and his juris doctorate from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Hogan also appointed Marybeth Ayres to the Montgomery County Circuit Court, J. Bradford McCullough to the Montgomery County Circuit Court and Cathi V. Coates to the Worcester County District Court — the first woman in state history to serve on that court.
“I am proud to appoint such distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” Hogan said. “Our state is gaining an immensely talented and principled group of judges who will honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties and Maryland in the years to come. I want to especially congratulate Cathi Coates as she becomes the first woman in state history to serve on the Worcester County District Court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.