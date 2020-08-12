CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even if Congress challenges an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to extend federal benefits to unemployed Americans as part of the CARES Act, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginians will get their unemployment.
Saturday, Trump signed an executive order that would extend the federal benefits at $400 a week, which is down from the previous $600 weekly.
The order calls for the federal government to pay $300 a week and for states to apply for the benefits and to then pick up a quarter of the payment at $100 weekly. Under the plan, West Virginia will pay $26 million each week.
Many on Capitol Hill have called the order unconstitutional, prompting concerns that a legal battle could hold up the next round of unemployment, but Justice said West Virginians will still get paid if that is the case.
“Our people that are sitting at home don’t need a governor that’s sitting there, waiting on a political circus,” said Justice. “Now at the end of the day, we’ll all figure it out.
“We’ll figure out what to do,” he added. “I really believe your government will step back in and backfill the shortfalls.
“But if they don’t, we’ve got the money set aside to do it,” he said. “Our people deserve that, and there’s no way in the world I’m not going to do it.”
Justice said he had set aside $681 million of the $1.25 billion federal CARES Act funding disbursed in two installments earlier this year.
Although he had faced some criticism for not immediately disbursing the funds, the governor said Monday that the decision to hold on to the federal funds places the state in a good position to make up for the disbursements that the terms of the current executive order would require states to pay.
“We’ve got money to be able to handle this situation without, absolutely, laying a burden on our businesses like you can’t believe and to raise taxes like you can’t imagine,” he said.
Justice said that he anticipates, ultimately, that Congress will reverse its stance and that the federal government will pay the entire $400 weekly to unemployed Americans, dropping the requirement that states pay a quarter.
