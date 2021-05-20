CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan began a Wednesday tour of Allegany County at the Western Correctional Institution, where he received a warm welcome by all, including three Labrador retrievers being trained as service animals in the America’s VetDogs program.
“I’m very excited about this program. It’s wonderful and great for inmates and veterans. It’s a win-win,” Hogan, who owns two rescue dogs, said.
“I actually like dogs more than people,” the Republican governor joked. “If dogs could vote, I would have 100 percent. I can’t wait to hug everyone of those dogs and pet them.”
The dogs are eight weeks old when they arrive at WCI and spend 14 months with their inmate handler. They spend weekends with designated private citizens to let the canines become accustomed to locations other than the prison setting.
“They learn approximately 100 commands,” Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said. “Here at the prison the dogs learn to open drawers and doors, retrieve food from the refrigerator, turn lights off and on and guide a wheelchair down a narrow hallway.”
Upon completion of training at WCI, the dogs are returned to VetDogs headquarters in New York, where they receive more specialized training prior to being placed with a disabled veteran.
Thirty-two dogs have graduated from WCI — the only maximum-security prison in the U.S. that participates in the program. It began there in 2012.
“This is a life-changing program — the best restorative justice program of any prison in America, in my opinion,” Vernarelli said.
Al Moore, a Marine gunnery sergeant, spoke about the positive impact his vet dog, Kevin, has had on him and his life.
“I can’t put it into words how much he’s done in my life with all the connections,” Moore, with his wife Dawn at his side, said. “Other than marrying my wife and having our children, Kevin is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Moore said the governor’s visit “magnifies the value of the VetDogs program.”
Moore also directed comments to the inmate handlers, who sat with their pups at their feet, including inmate Herbert Wilson-Bey, who trained Kevin.
“You guys are my heroes. You are not only changing one life, you are impacting 30 to 40 lives because of the people these dogs reach,” Moore, who also spoke about how popular the certified service dogs are out in the public, said.
“We had dinner at City Lights and someone anonymously paid our bill,” he said. “It’s really humbling when that happens.”
Moore said he would like to see more dogs trained for placement with veterans — an idea that apparently appealed to Hogan, who expressed his support to DPSCS Secretary Robert Green during their walk back to the prison administration building following a 45-minute informal program inside a large conference area.
The governor addressed numerous individuals in the room but it was the dogs who seemed to get most of his attention.
“I have two dogs I’ve had three years and they are not trained as well as these dogs,” he said.
The governor’s visit also included stops at West Side School and local business Fore Axes.
