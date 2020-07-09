Grand jury indicts 20 on drug trafficking charges

CUMBERLAND — Seventeen people have been arrested and three remain at large on indictments returned Tuesday by an Allegany County grand jury that charged them as co-conspirators with a Cumberland drug kingpin who was arrested May 25, according to Maryland State Police.
Jurebar Otis Thomas, 43, of Cumberland and formally of the Bronx, New York, was indicted by a grand jury on 64 drug-related offenses, including being a drug kingpin.
His arrest was made following executions of search and seizure warrants May 25 on City View Terrace, Boone Street, Mechanic Street, Baltimore Avenue and West First Street, police said.
Additional warrants were served in the East Main Street area of Frostburg and in the Old Furnace Road area of Mineral County, West Virginia, police said.
The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, led by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, arrested Thomas and several others comprised of Blood street gang members and associates involved in the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and the trafficking of firearms from New York to Allegany County, investigators said.
“Operation Blood Clot” was an investigative effort initiated in July 2019, by the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, in conjunction with the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and the Allegany County State's Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.