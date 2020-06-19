KEYSER, W.Va. — Two men accused of killing two people at a remote Burlington residence in November 2019 were indicted Thursday by a Mineral County grand jury.
Jimmey Lee Lambert, Augusta, and Michael Paul Duncan, Berkeley Springs, each face two counts of murder in the Nov. 18 shotgun slayings of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, inside a residence at 74 Maple Hollow Lane, located about 3 miles from U.S. Route 50.
Both suspects were also indicted on charges including use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, malicious wounding and conspiracy. Lambert was also indicted on a charge of person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Rutter was found dead at the residence and Foster died a short time after she was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Foster, according to court documents, told police Lambert was the shooter before her death.
Police arrested Lambert within hours of the incident after tracking him to Shenandoah Junction; Duncan was arrested several days later.
