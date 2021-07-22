city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A 20-year-old city man remained jailed Thursday following his arrest stemming from a grand jury indictment for alleged distribution of narcotics, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Rashawn Malik Younger was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant issued by the circuit court after an Allegany County grand jury returned an indictment against Younger for alleged distribution of a controlled dangerous substance/narcotics.

Following the arrest, Younger was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

