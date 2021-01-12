KEYSER, W.Va. — A Keyser woman who allegedly held five people hostage last August at Chessie Federal Credit Union's Keyser branch was indicted Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.
Mary Ann Crossland, 38, faces five counts of kidnapping, four counts wanton endangerment with a firearm, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and breaking and entering, according to the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
No one was injured during the Aug. 18 incident. According to police, Crossland allegedly arrived at the credit union by taxi, entered the building and ordered tellers to lock the doors. She was reportedly armed with a shotgun, which was concealed when she entered. There were three tellers and two customers inside.
A few hours later and after requesting pizza and soda from hostage negotiators, Crossland released the two customers. A state police emergency response team made entry into the building a short time later when Crossland walked away from the shotgun and into another area of the building. The arrest was made without incident.
Also indicted Tuesday was Logan Adam Bowman of Burlington, who was shot by a sheriff's deputy when he allegedly pulled a gun as officers were attempting to detain him.
Bowman was shot once in the hip during the Aug. 14 incident and flown by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to UPMC Western Maryland.
According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Bowman was on CSX property in Keyser's West End, and a deputy checking his identification found he had outstanding warrants in Grant County.
"Upon attempting to detain Bowman, he produced a handgun from his pocket at point-blank range and aimed at the deputy who was attempting to take him into custody," read a release issued by the sheriff's office at the time of the incident. "The deputy was able to physically deflect the handgun and all deputies took cover as Bowman continued to aim the pistol in their direction."
Bowman was indicted on charges including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and trespassing on property with a firearm.
A separate indictment against Bowman includes charges of first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
According to the prosecutor's office, other indictments included:
• Lucas Clinton Thomas, Ridgeley, grand larceny and breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Neil David Lambka, an inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, two counts first-degree arson.
• Christopher Gordon Thrasher, Keyser, first-degree arson and breaking and entering.
• Brandon Thomas Bowman, Cumberland, two counts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver.
• William Paul Sears II, Keyser, two counts, wanton endangerment with a firearm.
• Eric Jason Fleming, Cumberland, destruction of property.
• Victoria Lynn Lewis, Keyser, shoplifting — third offense.
• Michael Shane Campbell, Ridgeley, two counts, possession of CDS with intent to deliver and fleeing on foot.
• Jerry Lee Michaels, Kitzmiller, first-degree arson.
• James Jacob Barnes, Ridgeley, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Aaron Paul Weisenmiller, Friendsville, manufacturing a controlled substance.
• Dustin Trey Loy, Keyser, grand larceny.
• Jonathan Douglas Hoyt, grand larceny and burglary.
