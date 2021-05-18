ELKINS, W.Va. — A Maysville man has admitted to his role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Kevin Wayne Fultz, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fultz admitted to having fentanyl in Grant County in January 2020.
Fultz is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.