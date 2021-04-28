ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Trampas Quint Wolford, 57, entered the plea to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Wolford admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2019 in Grant County.
Wolford faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
