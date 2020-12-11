ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg man recently pled guilty to a federal firearms charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Jay Jay William Hedrick, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Hedrick, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, admitted to having a .40-caliber pistol, a 9-mm pistol and a .17-caliber rifle in June in Grant County.
Hedrick faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
