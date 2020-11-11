ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg man is facing drug and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Jay Dean Hall, 55, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Hall is accused of using his home on Spencer Drive in Petersburg as a drug distribution location and distributing methamphetamine in August 2019 in Grant County. Hall, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, is also accused of having a 9-mm rifle in his home.
